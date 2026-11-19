Nesmith finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to Houston.

Nesmith has gone scoreless from beyond the arc in three of his last four appearances, highlighting his inconsistent perimeter shooting. Despite Indiana's backcourt injuries creating additional offensive opportunities, he hasn't established reliable scoring production. His minutes remain encouraging, but limited rebounding and defensive contributions make him a risky fantasy option.