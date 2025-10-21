The Pacers signed Nesmith to a two-year, $40.4 million contract extension Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Nesmith is now set to remain with the Pacers through the 2028-29 campaign after signing the extension. The 26-year-old forward was traded from Boston to Indiana in July 2022 and quickly became a key part of the Pacers' rotation. He appeared in 45 regular-season games (37 starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc in 24.9 minutes per game.