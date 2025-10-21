default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Pacers signed Nesmith to a two-year, $40.4 million contract extension Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Nesmith is now set to remain with the Pacers through the 2028-29 campaign after signing the extension. The 26-year-old forward was traded from Boston to Indiana in July 2022 and quickly became a key part of the Pacers' rotation. He appeared in 45 regular-season games (37 starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc in 24.9 minutes per game.

More News