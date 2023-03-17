Nesmith totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 win over the Bucks.

Nesmith made a season-high six three-pointers en route to his fifth 20-plus-point game of the season. Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield also scored at least 20 points as the Pacers turned to unsuspecting places for offensive firepower with Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) all sidelined. Since returning from a two-game absence, Nesmith is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 30.3 minutes with 49/42/70 shooting splits.