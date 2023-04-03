Nesmith notched 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nesmith continues to be a steady producer for the Pacers during the final weeks of the regular season. Over his past 13 appearances (12 starts), the third-year forward has averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks with 44/40/72 shooting splits.