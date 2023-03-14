Nesmith produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-97 loss to Detroit.

With Myles Turner (back) sidelined, Nesmith took on a bigger role in the Pacers frontcourt and delivered his best scoring performance since he dropped 21 on the Bulls on Feb. 15. The third-year forward is averaging 30 minutes over the last three games while producing 10.3 points, 5.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals a night, but those numbers will likely drop once Turner returns.