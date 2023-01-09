Nesmith closed Sunday's 116-111 victory over the Hornets with 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals over 31 minutes.

Nesmith was back to his best in the win, putting up meaningful contributions on both ends of the floor. Much like Andrew Nembhard, Nesmith has been a bit of a surprise packet thus far, sliding into the starting lineup as a result of injuries to other players, only to hold down that spot as a result of strong play. He is right on the cusp of being a 12-team commodity, something that will likely hold as we progress through the season.