Nesmith is starting in Monday's contest against the Heat, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

After coming off the bench for his last two showings, Nesmith will officially re-enter the Pacers' starting lineup Monday. The Vanderbilt product has averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 24.1 minutes per game throughout his first 12 appearances as a starter this season.