Nesmith produced 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to the Magic.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high, and it was the 26-year-old wing's best overall scoring effort since Nov. 8. Nesmith missed most of the time in between due to a knee injury, and in five games (two starts) since getting back onto the court, he's averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.4 blocks in 27.6 minutes.