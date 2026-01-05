default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nesmith produced 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to the Magic.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high, and it was the 26-year-old wing's best overall scoring effort since Nov. 8. Nesmith missed most of the time in between due to a knee injury, and in five games (two starts) since getting back onto the court, he's averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.4 blocks in 27.6 minutes.

More News