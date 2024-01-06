Nesmith suffered a left ankle sprain during Friday's game against the Hawks and will not return. He finished with 15 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal, one block and one three-pointer in 22 minutes.

The severity of the injury hasn't been reported, but it's possible the lopsided score factored into the decision to hold him out. The timing of this injury is unfortunate for Indiana, as they play again Saturday versus the Celtics. If Nesmith can't suit up for that one, the Pacers could utilize Buddy Hield a bit more for his floor spacing.