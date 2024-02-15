Newsmith was helped back to the locker room Wednesday with right shin soreness after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt, Tony East of SI.com reports. He's questionable to return.
Nesmith ended up landing in the photographer area following the dunk and required the help of two trainers back to the locker room. While he's out, Doug McDermott and Ben Sheppard could see more minutes.
