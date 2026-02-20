Nesmith has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain. He'll finish the night with three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.

Nesmith won't return for the second half after suffering an ankle injury during a collision with teammate Jay Huff. Kobe Brown and Ben Sheppard will presumably be leaned on in the backcourt the rest of the way with Nesmith sidelined.