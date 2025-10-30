Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Takes 16 shots; scores five points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith registered five points (2-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one turnover in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Mavs.
Nesmith couldn't buy a bucket, but that was a team-wide trend for Indiana, with the Pacers going just 37-106 from the floor Wednesday evening. Ben Sheppard posted four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two turnovers across 25 minutes in the narrow loss.
