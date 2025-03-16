Nesmith is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to left ankle injury management.
Nesmith has been nursing a hip injury of late, but he now finds himself on the injury report with an ankle issue. If he is unable to go, Bennedict Mathurin figures to see an increased role.
