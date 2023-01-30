Nesmith amassed 16 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Nesmith led all Pacers starters in scoring and rebounds in Sunday's loss, finishing as one of five Indiana players to score 10 or more points. Nesmith has tallied at least 15 points and five rebounds on five occasions this season.