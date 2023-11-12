Nesmith (ankle) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nesmith rolled his ankle in the first half of Thursday's win over Milwaukee. He attempted to play through the injury and has now gotten two full days of rest, which bodes well for his availability.
