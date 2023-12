Coach Rick Carlisle said Nesmith (hip) should be good to go for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith is officially listed as questionable but appears to be trending more toward probable at this point. The fourth-year forward played a key bench role for the Pacers during their In-Season Tournament run and should continue to handle increased playing time if he can maintain solid production.