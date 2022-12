Nesmith closed with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nesmith was efficient in limited chances off the bench in this one, needing only eight shots from the field to reach 14 points. His playing time didn't take much of a hit despite shifting to a bench role, and he should continue to see regular opportunities to make an impact as one of the Pacers' top options at power forward.