Nesmith accumulated 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 111-109 win over Sacramento.

Nesmith paced Indiana on both ends of the floor Monday, leading all players in scoring behind a perfect shooting night at the free throw line, also adding a team-high pair of blocks in a two-way showcase. Nesmith surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season, all four of which took place in the month of March. Nesmith matched a season-high blocks total, a mark he tallied on two other occasions.