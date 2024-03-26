Nesmith (knee) is out Monday against the Clippers.
Nesmith will be sidelined due to a right knee bruise -- marking his first absence since Feb. 28. Doug McDermott logged 22 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, so his usage is on the rise, while Andrew Nembhard is likely also due for an above-average workload Monday.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Iffy for Monday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Drops 13 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Stuffs stat sheet in win Saturday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Effective with 15 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Has shot blocked late vs. T-Wolves•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Lean run continues Tuesday•