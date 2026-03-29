Nesmith (back) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against Miami.

Nesmith was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to lower-back soreness. The injury will end up sidelining the sixth-year pro against Miami, and his next opportunity to play is Wednesday against Chicago, the first installment of a three-game road trip for Indiana. Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown are all candidates to enter the Pacers' starting lineup in Nesmith's absence.