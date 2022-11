Nesmith (foot) will most likely be sidelined for the Pacers matchup against New Orleans on Monday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Nesmith has been out the last three games due to soreness in his right foot. After playing a reduced role in Boston for the last two seasons, the 23-year-old is having the best year of his career thus far, averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds a night. In his absence, expect Bennedict Mathurin's minutes to increase.