Nesmith notched 22 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 loss to Milwaukee.

Nesmith was in the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game, and he was perfect from beyond the arc en route to scoring 20-plus points for the seventh time this season. He's scored in double figures in six of his last 11 appearances, averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game during that time.