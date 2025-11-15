Nesmith (knee) is expected to be out for around four weeks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith suffered the injury in Thursday's game against the Suns, and while he was always expected to miss time, head coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged that he's happy the timeline for Nesmith's return won't be longer. There's a possibility he might return before that initial four-week stretch, according to Carlisle, but the Pacers are expected to be cautious with his recovery. With Nesmith out, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Cody Martin are expected to see an uptick in playing time.