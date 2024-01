Nesmith (shins) will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith will sit out for a third straight game Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return Friday against the Trail Blazers. With Pascal Siakam (trade pending) unavailable, Obi Toppin (calf) and Jarace Walker could each pick up some minutes.