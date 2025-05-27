Nesmith (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nesmith suffered an ankle sprain in Game 3, but powered through the injury during that contest. Although it was uncertain whether he'd suit up for Game 4, the Vanderbilt product will be on the floor on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in this series while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and an impressive 73.3 percent from beyond the arc.