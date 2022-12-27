Nesmith (ankle) will play Monday against the Pelicans, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Nesmith missed the previous game against the Heat on Dec. 23, but it seems the injury is not as severe as originally expected and will be available here. He started in each of Indiana's previous contests and racked up 38 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals combined.
