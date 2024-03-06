Watch Now:

Nesmith (quadriceps) will be available for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

The Pacers will be getting their primary floor spacer back in the lineup after he missed the past four games. In Nesmith's last 10 games, he averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.

