Nesmith (quadriceps) will be available for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
The Pacers will be getting their primary floor spacer back in the lineup after he missed the past four games. In Nesmith's last 10 games, he averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Participates in shootaround•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Returns to injury report•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Puts up nine points in return•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Officially starting•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Questionable to play Friday•