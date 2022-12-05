Nesmith will start Sunday's game at Portland.

With both Tyrese Haliburton (groin) and T.J. McConnell (illness) out, the Pacers are down their top two point guards. As a result, Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield will start in the backcourt with Nesmith on the wing. In nine previous starts this season, Nesmith has averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 made threes in 24.1 minutes.