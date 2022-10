Nesmith will miss Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to right foot soreness.

Nesmith is coming off of his best effort of the season against the Wizards, tallying 15 points and seven boards over 30 minutes, so this foot soreness surfaces at an inopportune time. Nesmith's absence could pave the way for rookie Bennedict Mathurin to make his first career start. Chris Duarte is another candidate to see additional run.