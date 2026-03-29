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Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Won't play Sunday
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1 min read
Nesmith (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Miami.
Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown will be asked to step it up in Nesmith's absence. For now, Nesmith should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Chicago.
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