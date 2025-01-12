Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Nesmith has been sidelined since Nov. 1 due to a left ankle sprain. He has managed to progress enough in his recovery to participate in 5-on-5 work, but the fifth-year forward needs more time to ramp up his conditioning. Nesmith's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday in a rematch with Cleveland.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Progressing in recovery•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Remains without timeline•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Still weeks away from return•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Still weeks away from game action•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Won't play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Out until at least December•