Pacers' Al Jefferson: Likely to start at center Monday
Pacers head coach Nate McMillan hinted that Jefferson would likely start at center in Monday's preseason game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.
The Pacers will rest four of their regular starters -- including big men Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young -- Monday, paving the way for Jefferson to receive his largest workload of the exhibition schedule after he was limited to a combined 18 minutes over the Pacers' first two preseason tilts. Though the 32-year-old likely won't be on tap for much more than a 15-to-20-minute role once the regular season arrives and Turner is back in the lineup, Jefferson could be an appealing DFS choice for the Monday slate due to the lack of competition for playing time. Even in his limited role last season, Jefferson was still a high-usage player when he was on the floor, averaging 8.1 points to go with 4.2 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per contest.
