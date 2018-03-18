Pacers' Al Jefferson: Misses double-double Saturday
Jefferson scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 loss to Washington.
Receiving his first start of the season, Jefferson responded by coming within a rebound of his second double-double of the season. Limited to 32 games this season, the center has hardly set the world on fire by averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds this season. However, Jefferson made the most of the collective absence of Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Myles Turner (ankle) on Saturday. It remains to be seen if either player will return to the lineup in time for Monday's game against the Lakers. If one or neither Sabonis or Turner is active, Jefferson should again see increased playing time.
