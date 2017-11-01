Pacers' Al Jefferson: Posts eight boards, three blocks in Tuesday's win
Jefferson registered four points (2-8 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 101-83 win over the Kings.
Jefferson continues to play well off the bench, contributing averages of 7.5 points (50.0 FG, 71.4 FT), 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 16.5 minutes through six appearances. With that being said, Myles Turner (concussion), who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, is progressing toward his return, and Jefferson did not see the floor in the season opener when Turner poured in 21 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 34 minutes. Once the Pacers are at full strength, Jefferson is not likely to be much of a factor in fantasy, so enjoy his modest production while it lasts.
