Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores 13 points in eight minutes

Jefferson turned in 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in eight minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

Jefferson earned the least amount of playing time among the nine Pacers who saw the floor. However, the 33-year-old veteran simply couldn't be stopped during his brief stint on the court, managing his fifth double-digit scoring effort through 29 appearances this season. Moreover, Jefferson has recorded two rejections in each of the last two games. He's making the most of the minutes leftover by starting center Myles Turner and backup Domantas Sabonis, but Jefferson is a shell of his former self at this stage of his career.