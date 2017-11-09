Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores season-high 19 points Wednesday
Jefferson contributed 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during a 114-97 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Jefferson's 19 points marked a season high as he received an increased workload off the bench. If Domantas Sabonis (calf) misses any more time, Jefferson would continue to be one of the main beneficiaries. If given enough minutes, Jefferson has a good track record of being able to provide points and rebounds. But he likely won't be filling up stat sheets soon, unless the team suffers numerous injuries.
