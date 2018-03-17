Pacers' Al Jefferson: Starting at center Saturday

Jefferson will start at center for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards due to the absence of Myles Turner (ankle), Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jefferson got extended run Thursday against Toronto, as the Pacers were missing Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Turner suffered his injury. Jefferson played 25 minutes and produced 20 points, 12 boards, two assists, one steal and one block. He should be in line for a similar workload, if not more, Saturday.