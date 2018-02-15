Pacers' Alex Poythress: Another DNP-Coach's Decision
Poythress did not see the floor in Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.
Poythress is providing meager averages of 1.0 point (42.9 FG, 37.5 3Pt, 0.0 FT), 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists, and 0.1 steals in 4.3 minutes per game through 21 appearances this season. Since the former two-way contract player was signed for the remainder of the year in late December, he has seen the court in just 10 of the 23 contests while averaging even less playing time (3.9 minutes per game) than before. He also hasn't shot a free throw yet in 2017-18.
More News
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Signs new contract with Pacers•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Shows up on injury report•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: To see 'first half rotation minutes' Sunday•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Recalled from G-League•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Signs two-way deal with Pacers•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Sets career high in start•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...