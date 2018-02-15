Poythress did not see the floor in Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

Poythress is providing meager averages of 1.0 point (42.9 FG, 37.5 3Pt, 0.0 FT), 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists, and 0.1 steals in 4.3 minutes per game through 21 appearances this season. Since the former two-way contract player was signed for the remainder of the year in late December, he has seen the court in just 10 of the 23 contests while averaging even less playing time (3.9 minutes per game) than before. He also hasn't shot a free throw yet in 2017-18.