Pacers' Alex Poythress: Assigned to G-League
Poythress was assigned to the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday.
Poythress has seen just spot run with the Pacers this season, collecting 96 total minutes. He's had a bigger role in his six G-League appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 33.4 minutes.
