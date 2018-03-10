Poythress was assigned to the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday.

Poythress has seen just spot run with the Pacers this season, collecting 96 total minutes. He's had a bigger role in his six G-League appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 33.4 minutes.

