Poythress delivered 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during the Pacers' 116-79 win over the Nets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Poythress continues to try and make enough of an impression to at least earn a training camp invite from the Pacers after having been waived on July 6. The 24-year-old was impressive as an undrafted rookie for the Sixers in a brief six-game stint during the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 10.7 points (on 46.3 percent shooting) and 4.8 rebounds across 26.2 minutes. However, he saw just 4.2 minutes over 25 games with the Pacers last season, but he's been solid throughout summer league play.