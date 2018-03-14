Poythress was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday.

Poythress has played in seven games with the Mad Ants this season and is coming off a performance Tuesday where he posted 20 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks across 37 minutes. Following that strong showing, he'll be recalled to the Pacers, and should provide some emergency depth in the frontcourt with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out and Trevor Booker (ankle) questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.