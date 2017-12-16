Poythress was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Poythress has played just 20 minutes at the NBA level this season, recording six points and four rebounds. He plays a bigger role in the G-League, where he's seeing 33.6 minutes per game and averages 20.0 points and nine rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

