Pacers' Alex Poythress: Recalled from G-League
Poythress was recalled from the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Poythress has played just 20 minutes at the NBA level this season, recording six points and four rebounds. He plays a bigger role in the G-League, where he's seeing 33.6 minutes per game and averages 20.0 points and nine rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the field.
More News
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Signs two-way deal with Pacers•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Sets career high in start•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Signs for rest of season•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Scores career-high 15 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Scores 11 in NBA debut•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...