Pacers' Alex Poythress: Shows up on injury report
Poythress is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with a sore left thumb.
With the Pacers on the wrong end of a 107-83 blowout to the Pistons on Tuesday, Poythress picked up some extra run in garbage time, finishing with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across a season-high 22 minutes. It appears he tweaked his thumb along the way, but he's presumably only listed on the injury report for precautionary purposes heading into the second half of the back-to-back set. Poythress shouldn't face any limitations Wednesday and could actually be included in the Pacers' rotation with star wing Victor Oladipo (knee) considered questionable for the contest.
