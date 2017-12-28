Poythress, who was previously on a two-way contract, has now been signed for the rest of the season on a regular deal.

Poythress was only allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Pacers while on a two-way contract, so he'll now be converted to a regular one in order to keep him active with the big club moving forward. That said, Poythress has seen action in just 11 games so far, averaging only 4.7 minutes during those contests. That should keep him off the fantasy radar unless a few injuries were to occur.