Poythress signed a two-way contract Tuesday with the Pacers.

Poythress got to see extended NBA action for the first time in his career at the tail-end of last season with the 76ers, where he averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the course of six games. He spent majority of last season with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where he averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 46 games, so the organization has plenty of familiarity with the former Kentucky standout. Poythress will likely spend most of the 2017-18 season with the Mad Ants with some occasional call ups to the Pacers.