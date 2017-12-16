Pacers' Alex Poythress: To see 'first half rotation minutes' Sunday
Poythress will see "first half rotation minutes" during Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Poythress' season high for minutes in the NBA this season stands at seven, so it's unclear whether or not he will eclipse that. He did appear in six games for the Pacers last season, however, where he averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 26.2 minutes per contest.
