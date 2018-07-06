Pacers' Alex Poythress: Waived by Indiana
The Pacers waived Poythress on Friday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
The transaction will clear a spot on the Indiana roster for Kyle O'Quinn, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Pacers earlier Friday. Though he's no longer on the books for Indiana, Poythress still appears set to compete for the team's Las Vegas Summer League entry with the hopes of eventually earning a new contract with the Pacers or another club prior to training camp.
