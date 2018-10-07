Johnson had eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason loss to Memphis.

Johnson saw some meaningful minutes off the bench Saturday and once again demonstrated his ability to rebound the ball. In enough playing time, he would likely be a potential double-double threat but that is simply not going to happen for the rookie out of Missouri State. There is nothing to see here in terms of fantasy value as he may not even make the rotation with any regularity.