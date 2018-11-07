Pacers' Alize Johnson: Assigned to G-League
Johnson (illness) was assigned to the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Johnson has played nine minutes with the Pacers this season, totaling two points and four rebounds. He'll look to see more run in the G-League.
