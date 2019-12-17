The Pacers recalled Johnson from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.

Johnson, Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson will all rejoin the parent club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers after the trio suited up for Fort Wayne in a 125-124 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The second-year big man finished with a double-double in the victory, recording 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 13 boards to go with three assists and a steal over 39 minutes.